These 5 electronic items in your house may contain gold

Apr 25, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
You'd be surprised to know that many electronic items that are commonly available in our homes contain the pricey metal gold. It is used for its conductivity and resistance to corrosion. Curious already? Let us tell you about some common items that may have gold in their parts.
Smartphones: Some smartphones contain gold in their circuit boards and connectors.
Computers/Laptops: Your computer or laptop may have gold in their motherboards, CPU pins, and edge connectors.
Televisions: The TV set in your home may have gold in circuit boards and wiring, but this is more common in older CRT models.
Remote Controls: They may contain gold in their circuit boards and contact points.