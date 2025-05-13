May 13, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Airports named after India's unsung heroes and legends

Muskan Verma

Discover the inspiring leaders, poets, and warriors whose legacies live on through India’s major airports.

Named after Gopinath Bordoloi, this airport remembers the leader who protected Assam’s unity during tough political times.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport

 Bilasa Devi Kevat, a fearless fisherwoman from Chhattisgarh folklore, is remembered for her courage and strength.

Bilasa Devi Kevat airport

The Kannada literary giant Kuvempu inspired generations through poetry and the message of universal human values.

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu airport

A hero in Jharkhand, Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against British rule and stood up for indigenous rights.

 Birsa Munda airport

Maharaja Bir Bikram modernized Tripura with educational reforms and city planning that shaped its future.

Maharaja Bir Bikram airport

Raja Bhoj, a wise ruler from Madhya Pradesh’s history, supported art, learning, and architecture during his reign.

Raja Bhoj airport

Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru, founded the holy city of Amritsar and guided the community with wisdom.

Guru Ram Das Ji aiport

 Known for his fiery poetry and fearless voice, Kazi Nazrul inspired India’s freedom movement and stood for equality.

Kazi Nazrul Islam airport

