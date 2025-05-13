May 13, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Discover the inspiring leaders, poets, and warriors whose legacies live on through India’s major airports.
Named after Gopinath Bordoloi, this airport remembers the leader who protected Assam’s unity during tough political times.
Bilasa Devi Kevat, a fearless fisherwoman from Chhattisgarh folklore, is remembered for her courage and strength.
The Kannada literary giant Kuvempu inspired generations through poetry and the message of universal human values.
A hero in Jharkhand, Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against British rule and stood up for indigenous rights.
Maharaja Bir Bikram modernized Tripura with educational reforms and city planning that shaped its future.
Raja Bhoj, a wise ruler from Madhya Pradesh’s history, supported art, learning, and architecture during his reign.
Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru, founded the holy city of Amritsar and guided the community with wisdom.
Known for his fiery poetry and fearless voice, Kazi Nazrul inspired India’s freedom movement and stood for equality.