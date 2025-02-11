The diet that helped a Pune psychologist shed 18 kg: Find out what she stopped eating

Feb 11, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
It can be a bit difficult for women to loss weight because their bodies are different due to harmonal changes, metabolism and gene-related factors compared to men.
But there is a girl from Pune who lost weight while fulfilling her household responsbilities.
Yes, this girl's weight was 83kg and now it is 65kg. It means that she lost 18 kg weight.
This girl name is Bilva Vikram Sathe who lost 18 kg weight. She told Aajtak.in , ' When I felt that I had become overweight, I started my day with a cup of warm water. After that, I used to do fasted cardio for 40-45 mintues.'
'I stopped eating gluten and outside food. I use to eat a lot of things like burgers, Chinese food. I mostly ate protein-rich food and salads.'
'I started eating jawar roti. The plate usually contained jawar roti, curd (60 Grams), any vegetable and salad.'
'I started eating a salad before my meal and drinking a glass of water before that.'
'In the evening, I used to do heavy weight training before which I would drink a cup of black coffee.'
'I used to have dinner before 7 pm and the amount of food on my plate would be same as of lunch.'