Tastes of India: Famous dishes from 10 cities

India is a land of flavors, with a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes available in every city that are impossible to avoid. Look at 10 Indian cities and their well-known cuisines.
Flavours of India
Delhi is famous for its food, which includes Mughlai treats like Nahari, which are best enjoyed in the lively streets of Old Delhi, as well as street chaats like golgappa, aloo tikki, and chole bhature.
Delhi: Chole bhature, Chaat, and Nahari
Rasgulla is a symbol of Kolkata, but the city's cuisine also offers a wide variety of other delicious traditional sweets.
Kolkata: Rasgulla
A popular street dish in Bihari cuisine, litti chokha consists of baked sattu cakes served with brinjal and spiced potatoes. It is a favorite throughout India due to its broad appeal, which goes beyond Bihar.
Patna: Litti chokha
Vada Pav, the famous street food of Mumbai, is a must-try. A simple yet iconic dish is a spicy potato cutlet served with chutney in a bun. It would be impossible to visit and miss it!
Mumbai: Vada pav
Idli Sambar is the most significant dish in Chennai cuisine. In a sense, this dish represents all of the South Indian cultures where sambar, idli, dosa, and vada are essential meals.
Chennai: Idli Dosa
If anyone looking for a genuine and remarkable culinary experience, the combination of the unique meen fry and tender Kerala parotta with the well-known chicken curry is irresistible.
Kochi: Kerala parantha and Meen fry
Awadhi cuisine is now known for a unique type of galouti kebab made from chopped meat, which is said to contain over 160 spices for its mouth-melting texture and unique taste.
Lucknow: Galouti kabab
The best Mughlai and Awadhi food is Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, which was served during the Nizam's long rule. This mouthwatering cuisine is not to be missed.
Hyderabad: Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
A popular breakfast dish that represents Indore's rich culinary legacy, Indori Poha is renowned for its different sweetness, tender texture, and colorful garnishes of sev, pomegranate, and coriander.
Indore: Indori Poha
A traditional Karnataka dish, akki roti is popular for its healthy flavors and crispy texture. Popular in Bengaluru, this rice-based flatbread highlights India's rich culinary heritage and diversity.
Bengaluru: Akki roti
