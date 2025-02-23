'Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao Ande': Is it really good for your health?

Feb 23, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
We have grown up listening to the jingle "Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao Ande". Let's try to find if it's really good for your health.
1. Eggs are a wholesome meal, whether taken in breakfast or lunch. They are packed with essential nutrients and keep you full for long hours.
2. The egg yolks are rich in energy, vitamin B12, vitamin D and choline.
3. Eggs are rich in essential nutrients, important to maintain healthy skin and hair.
4. Egg Yolks contain two carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, essential for maintaining eye health.
5. Eggs are rich in heart-essential nutrients like potassium.
6. It is pertinent to note that eggs are also a source of cholesterol and saturated fats. They must be consumed in moderation.
7. While consuming an egg everyday is not harmful for the health, those on the verge of developing a heart risk or those already possessing one should avoid it.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports