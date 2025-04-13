Apr 13, 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Summer Special: Cold cucumber soup with yogurt and dill

Muskaan Gupta

In search of a cool, light meal to combat the summer heat? The ideal option is cold cucumber soup with yoghurt and dill. Here's how to use this cool recipe to stay cool.

Cucumber, plain yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, fresh dill, olive oil, and salt are required.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make blending easier and achieve a smoother texture, peel the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

Peel and Chop the Cucumber

In a blender, combine the olive oil, cucumber, yoghurt, garlic, and lemon juice; process until smooth.

Blend Until Smooth

For that herbaceous summer flavour, add freshly chopped dill and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Season to Taste

For a pretty finish, sprinkle some cucumber slices, extra dill, or a drizzle of olive oil on top.

Garnish Before Serving

To ensure that the soup is served perfectly chilled and refreshing, place it in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Chill Before Serving

Enjoy your chilled cucumber soup on a sweltering summer day after pouring it into bowls or glasses.

Serve and Enjoy

