Apr 13, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Summer Special: Cold cucumber soup with yogurt and dill
Muskaan Gupta
In search of a cool, light meal to combat the summer heat? The ideal option is cold cucumber soup with yoghurt and dill. Here's how to use this cool recipe to stay cool.
Cucumber, plain yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, fresh dill, olive oil, and salt are required.
Gather Your Ingredients
To make blending easier and achieve a smoother texture, peel the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.
Peel and Chop the Cucumber
In a blender, combine the olive oil, cucumber, yoghurt, garlic, and lemon juice; process until smooth.
Blend Until Smooth
For that herbaceous summer flavour, add freshly chopped dill and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Season to Taste
For a pretty finish, sprinkle some cucumber slices, extra dill, or a drizzle of olive oil on top.
Garnish Before Serving
To ensure that the soup is served perfectly chilled and refreshing, place it in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
Chill Before Serving
Enjoy your chilled cucumber soup on a sweltering summer day after pouring it into bowls or glasses.
Serve and Enjoy
Image source: Google Images
Next:
Aishwarya Rai’s secret behind waking up at 5:30 AM
Click To More..