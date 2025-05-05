May 5, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Struggling with overthinking? These 7 tips can help you
Pravrajya Suruchi
Focus on What You Can Control: Instead of worrying about things outside your control, shift your energy to what you can do. Take small, practical steps toward solving the problem.
Set a Time Limit for Decisions Give yourself a deadline for thinking—say 10 or 15 minutes. Once the time is up, make a decision and move forward.
Practice Mindfulness or Meditation Mindfulness helps bring your attention to the present moment. Just focusing on your breath for a few minutes can help quiet the noise in your head.
Write Down Your Thoughts Journaling helps organise your worries and lets you see patterns. Once on paper, your thoughts often seem less overwhelming.
Challenge Negative Thoughts Ask yourself: Is this true? Is it helpful? Replace irrational worries with more balanced, realistic thinking.
Keep Yourself Busy Engage in activities that demand your attention, exercise, reading, art, or talking to a friend. Overthinking thrives in idle moments.
