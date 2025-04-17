Start your day with positivity: 8 inspirational quotes

Apr 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Here are some quotes which you should read as they will help you start your day with great motivation.
“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night.” -William Blake
“First thing every morning before you arise, say out loud, ‘I believe,’ three times.” -Ovid
“What you do today can improve all your tomorrows.” -Ralph Marston
“If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.” -Napoleon Hill
“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” -Lou Holtz
“You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.” -Beverly Sills