Apr 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST

Soothing skin: 8 ways to incorporate aloe vera into your daily skincare

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight ways of how you can incorporate aloe vera into you daily skincare for healthy, glowing skin.

Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to your face after cleansing. It can help hydrate and soothe dry skin.

As a Moisturizer

You can use aloe vera gel as a gentle cleanser by applying it to your face and massaging it in a circular motion before rinsing with water.

As a Face Wash

Mix aloe vera gel with water to create a refreshing and hydrating toner. 

As a Toner

Combine aloe vera gel with other ingredients like honey, yogurt, or lemon juice to create customized face masks for various skin concerns. 

In DIY Face Masks

A mixture of aloe vera gel and a few drops of lemon juice can be used as a spot treatment for acne and blemishes. 

For Acne and Blemishes

Apply chilled aloe vera gel to soothe and cool sunburned skin. 

For Sunburn Relief

Aloe vera gel, especially with its aloesin content, can help reduce dark circles.

For Fading Dark Circles

Use aloe vera gel as a natural and gentle shaving gel to help prevent razor burn and soothe skin.

As a Shaving Gel

