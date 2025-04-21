Soothing skin: 8 ways to incorporate aloe vera into your daily skincare

Apr 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Here is a list of eight ways of how you can incorporate aloe vera into you daily skincare for healthy, glowing skin.
Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to your face after cleansing. It can help hydrate and soothe dry skin.
You can use aloe vera gel as a gentle cleanser by applying it to your face and massaging it in a circular motion before rinsing with water.
Mix aloe vera gel with water to create a refreshing and hydrating toner.
Combine aloe vera gel with other ingredients like honey, yogurt, or lemon juice to create customized face masks for various skin concerns.
A mixture of aloe vera gel and a few drops of lemon juice can be used as a spot treatment for acne and blemishes.
Apply chilled aloe vera gel to soothe and cool sunburned skin.
Aloe vera gel, especially with its aloesin content, can help reduce dark circles.
Use aloe vera gel as a natural and gentle shaving gel to help prevent razor burn and soothe skin.