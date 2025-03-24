Sobhita Dhulipala's 10 best saree looks that left us amazed
Rishika Baranwal
Sobhita stunned in a golden mesh-net saree with heavy embellishments, paired with a high-neck, mirror-embellished blouse for a regal look.
Sobhita channeled retro 90s vibes in a white organza saree with black floral embroidery, pairing it with a sleek black sleeveless blouse for a modern twist.
At a Hyderabad fashion event, Sobhita wowed in a yellow Satya Paul safari-print saree with black and white accents, paired with a black sleeveless blouse and a dazzling diamond ring.
For a Diwali party, Sobhita stunned in a royal blue silk saree with purple accents, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a golden border and mirror work.
Sobhita stunned in an ivory embroidered saree, draping the pallu over her shoulders for a regal touch. She paired it with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse.
For her pre-wedding ceremony, Sobhita dazzled in a traditional silk saree with contrasting orange and green borders, gifted by her aunt. She paired it with a beige shoulder-length blouse, stealing the spotlight.
Channeling 80s charm with short bob curls, Sobhita stunned in a pastel olive green organza saree from Raw Mango, adorned with bold gota patti accents.
Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in a red Sabyasachi georgette saree with minimal embroidery, pairing it with a striking halter-neck sleeveless blouse featuring a tie-up back.
Sobhita exuded effortless elegance in a timeless floral viscose saree from Rim Zim, blending comfort with sophistication.
Sobhita showcased her impeccable style in a rani pink saree worth Rs 51,000 from Torani, paired with a chic mesh-finish high-neck blouse.