Apr 11, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Sneakers vs Shoes: Which is best for walking ?
Shivani Tiwari
Do you know, sneakers and shoes differ significantly in purpose? They both serve vastly different designs and functions, catering to distinct activities and needs.
Sneakers have features, including cushioning for impact absorption, flexibility for movement, and often, specific support for different foot motions.
Shoes, on the other hand, prioritize more athletic performance.
Sneakers typically offer superior cushioning to absorb the impact of each step during activities like walking. This helps reduce stress on joints.
Shoes have a flexible forefoot, a slightly curved sole and more arch support and have moderate cushioning.
Sneakers made for walking have rubber outsoles with patterns that provide excellent grip on different surfaces.
Shoes are typically lightweight and more durable, ideal for running.
There are shoes specifically designed and marketed as 'walking shoes.' These often feature a balance of cushioning, flexibility, and stability.
For most walking activities, sneakers are generally the better choice due to their emphasis on cushioning, flexibility, support, and breathability.
Next:
7 common lunch foods that secretly lead to weight gain
Click To More..