Sleeping with AC on overnight? Here's how it's cutting your life short

May 30, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
5 health hazards of sleeping with AC on you probably didn't know
1. Sleeping with AC on can lead to respiratory issues, particularly for individuals with pre-existing respiratory issues.
2. Sleeping with air conditioning on overnight can dry out your eyes and skin due to low humidity levels.
3. Sleeping in air conditioned room can lead to muscle stiffness and joint pain.
4. Sleeping with AC on can increase the risk of respiratory issues, weakening the immune system.
5. Sleeping with AC on can disrupt sleep patterns due to the extremely cold temperature.
In order to get peaceful sleep, consider setting your AC temperature to a comfortable level. You can also use automatic timers to turn it off at a certain time.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.