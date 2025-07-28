Jul 28, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Side sleeping vs back sleeping: Which is better for your health and posture?
Shivani Tiwari
Sleeping position affects your health. Let’s compare side sleeping and back sleeping to find which one suits your body best.
Back sleeping keeps the spine, neck, and head aligned. Side sleeping supports the spine if the pillow is used properly.
Side sleeping reduces snoring and sleep apnea. Back sleeping may worsen these issues for some people due to airway blockage.
Sleeping on the left side helps digestion and reduces acid reflux. Back sleeping might increase the chances of acid reflux.
Side sleeping, especially the left side, improves blood flow for pregnant women. Back sleeping can reduce circulation in late pregnancy.
Back sleeping spreads body weight evenly, easing pressure. Side sleeping may cause pain in the hips or shoulders over time.
Back sleeping prevents wrinkles and breakouts. Side sleeping can press the face, leading to fine lines and facial pressure.
Side sleeping is more common and feels more natural to many. Back sleeping may take time to get comfortable.
Both positions have benefits; side sleeping helps digestion and is good for pregnancy, while back sleeping supports the spine. Choose what feels best for you.
