Should you brush your teeth after breakfast or before it?

Mar 16, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Oral hygiene is important to protect teeth from cavities and gum diseases. Brushing helps remove plaque and bacteria that build up overnight.
But there’s often confusion about whether to brush before or after breakfast. Some people brush first to remove bacteria, while others wait to clean food particles.
Accoding to Healthline, brushing before breakfast removes overnight bacteria and protects teeth with fluoride. It helps strengthen enamel and prevents acid damage from food.
Brushing after breakfast cleans food debris but can harm softened enamel. Acidic foods like citrus and coffee make teeth more vulnerable to damage.
Experts suggest waiting at least 30 minutes before brushing after eating. This allows saliva to neutralise acids and protect enamel from erosion.
Brushing before breakfast also increases saliva production, which benefits oral health. Saliva helps wash away bacteria and maintain a balanced pH level in the mouth.
Brushing before breakfast is generally recommended for stronger and healthier teeth. It prevents plaque buildup, protects enamel, and ensures long-term oral hygiene.