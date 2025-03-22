Should women visit a temple during periods? Here's what Jaya Kishori says

Mar 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
There have been several taboos associated with periods. Don't go to temple, don't enter the kitchen, and god knows how many do's and dont's we have been listening to!
But should you really refrain from visiting temples during your periods? Here's what spiritual leader Jaya Kishori says
Periods, a part of the menstrual cycle, occur when the body braces itself up for potential pregnancy. Regular and timely periods are a sign of good reproductive health.
On the question of visiting temples, Jaya Kishori says women should prioritise taking a proper rest. They should avoid stepping out not because they are "impure", but because they should relax during periods.
During periods, women often feel physically and emotionally vulnerable. This is why, they are advised to take proper rest and consume a healthy, nutrient-rich diet.
During periods, women deal with menstrual cramps, the severity of which can differ from person to person.
