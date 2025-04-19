Shata Dhauta Ghrita: An ancient practice your skin will thank you for
Rishika Baranwal
Shata Dhauta Ghrita is a unique Ayurvedic formulation known for its skin-healing properties, made through an elaborate and time-intensive process that demands both patience and precision.
In Sanskrit, Shata means hundred and Dhauta refers to the washing of cow’s ghee. Ancient beliefs hold that Shata Dhauta Ghrita carries the potent essence of cow ghee, which is said to be derived from Kamadhenu, the divine cow believed to fulfill wishes based on one’s karma.
To prepare Shata Dhauta Ghrita, pure cow ghee is meticulously washed 100 times, a process that breaks down the fat into saturated and unsaturated fatty acids. The unsaturated fatty acids release free fatty acids, which are lighter, easily absorbed by the skin, and offer powerful healing properties.
This 100-times-washed ghee goes beyond being a mere moisturiser, it's a true skin elixir, rich in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids, along with vitamins A, D, E, and K. Let’s explore some of the remarkable benefits it offers for the skin.
Renowned for its deeply moisturising and nourishing qualities, Shata Dhauta Ghrita helps regenerate dermal tissues and promotes healing from within. While it suits most skin types, those with acne-prone skin or a tendency for clogged pores should use it with caution or avoid applying it altogether.
Apply a thin layer to clean skin, ideally at night, and gently massage it into your face until fully absorbed. If you have dry skin, you can also incorporate it into your morning routine for added hydration.
Begin by thoroughly cleansing your face and neck, then take a small amount of Shata Dhauta Ghrita and apply it evenly to your face. Massage it in using gentle upward strokes and leave it on overnight. The next morning, rinse your face with lukewarm water and follow up with your usual moisturiser.
Although it’s completely natural and generally safe, it’s recommended to do a patch test on your hand before applying it to your face. If you experience any irritation or redness, discontinue use immediately.
Due to its thick consistency, the ghee may clog pores, potentially leading to acne and inflammation. Therefore, individuals with acne-prone, sensitive skin, or issues with clogged pores should avoid using this natural remedy.