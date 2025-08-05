Shahnaz Husain-approved 7 homemade face masks for radiant, healthy skin
Rishika Baranwal
Shahnaz Husain, the herbal beauty expert, reveals her favourite seven face mask recipes made from simple, natural ingredients found in your kitchen; perfect for glowing, healthy skin without any harsh chemicals.
Avocado and honey mask: Mash ripe avocado with a teaspoon of honey. Apply the creamy blend to cleansed skin for 20 minutes, then rinse. This deeply moisturises and softens dry skin.
Turmeric and yogurt mask: Mix a pinch of turmeric with a tablespoon of plain yogurt. Leave on for 15 minutes before washing off. This gentle mask naturally brightens and lightens the complexion.
Oatmeal and honey mask: Grind half a cup of oatmeal and combine with one tablespoon of honey. Massage the paste in circular motions and wash off after 10 minutes for polished, glowing skin.
Banana and coconut oil mask: Mash one banana and add a teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse gently. Ideal for soothing and hydrating tired skin.
Strawberry and lemon mask: Mash a handful of strawberries and add a few drops of lemon juice. Apply for 15 minutes, avoiding the eye area. Rinse with cool water for a fresh glow.
Egg white and honey mask: Beat one egg white with a teaspoon of honey. Apply and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. This tightens pores and firms the skin.
Papaya and honey mask: Mash half a cup of papaya with a teaspoon of honey, gently massage for five minutes, then rinse. Excellent for removing dead skin cells and revealing smooth texture.