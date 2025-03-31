Seven resorts in India to see cherry blossoms just like Japan

Mar 31, 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Dreaming of Japan's Sakura season but can't travel? Discover India’s own cherry blossom spots. These 7 resorts offer fairytale views right at home:
Cherry blossoms are delicate pink or white flowers that bloom on cherry trees, symbolizing beauty and new beginnings. Famous in Japan, they also bloom in parts of India like Shillong, Sikkim, Himachal, and Uttarakhand, turning landscapes into dreamy,
About cherry blossom
This cozy retreat is a 3 minute walk from Ward's Lake. With comfortable rooms and peaceful ambience this place puts you right in the heart of Shillong's cherry blossom in November.
Blueberry Inn, Shillong, Meghalaya
Cherry Blossom Homestay, Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
This place is located in Temi Tea Garden which is Sikkim's only tea garden. This resort offers top-notch amenities and fine dining with Indian and continental dishes. Enjoy this beautiful scenery with few cherry trees in November.
Cherry Resort, Sikkim
This charming B&B located in Lachumiere offers free Wi-Fi, cozy rooms and an on-site restaurant. It's one of the great spot to relax and enjoy cherry blossoms nearby.
Café Shillong Bed & Breakfast, Meghalaya
This beautiful places is located near the Temi Tea Garden and Mahakal Mandir has lush gardens, a bar and scenic mountain views. It offers a combination of nature, luxury and cherry trees in Temi.
The Temi Bungalow, Sikkim
This elegant resort was once home to the Maharaj of Pilibhit has old-world charm and some fine kumaoni cuisine to savour. This place is perfect to stay during Uttarakhand's cherry blossom season (April-May).
The Naini Retreat, Nainital, Uttarakhand
This resort is surrounded by misty pine forests and is known for its warm hospitality and serene ambiance. The cherry trees in Shillong are in full bloom in the month of November.
Windermere Inn, Shillong, Meghalaya