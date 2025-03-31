Mar 31, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Some dog breeds are strong and powerful but are not well-suited for India's Hot and humid climate.
Here are seven dog breeds that finds it difficult to adapt in India's climate:
Saint Bernards originated in the Alps and are very sensitive to heat. They can easily overheat in warm climates, such as in India.
Saint Bernard
Irish Wolfhounds are larger in size and prefers cool temperature. Therefore, they feel sluggish and uncomfortable in India's warmer areas.
Irish Wolfhounds
Tibetan Mastiffs' are originally from Himalayan regions but due to their thick coat makes it difficult for them to control the heat especially in lowland areas of India.
Tibetan Mastiffs
Alaskan Malamute's thick fur are only for snowy and cold temperatures. India's hot and humid climate makes them difficult to stay cool.
Alaskan Malamutes
The Bernese mountain dogs have heavy coat and are only suitable for cold mountains regions.
Bernese Mountain Dogs
The great Pyrenees have dense fur and can only bred for cold and snowy mountains. India's warmer condition can lead to heat stress for them.
Great Pyrenees
Newfoundlands have thick, fluffy coats and are better suited to cold climates. India’s heat and humidity can be uncomfortable for them.
Newfoundland Dog