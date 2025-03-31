Seven Bollywood films to watch on Eid 2025

Mar 31, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Celebrate Eid with these must watch Bollywood films:
These movies are filled with action, drama and emotions making it perfect for your festive binge.
This action-packed thriller is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie has been released and fans and critics have praised its fresh pairing and intense action scenes.
Sikandar (2025)
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, This movie features Shah Rukh Khan as a clever bootlegger in Gujarat. Style, action, and powerful dialogue make it a festive favorite.
Raees (2017)
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan stars Salman Khan as a wrestler from Haryana and Anushka Sharma as his love interest. Because of its inspiring story and Salman’s strong performance this movie is a must watch.
Sultan (2016)
It's an intense love story about passion, heartbreak, and self-destruction. Shahid Kapoor delivers a raw performance in this movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Kabir Singh (2019)
Directed by Kabir Khan, stars Salman Khan as an Indian spy and Katrina Kaif as a Pakistani agent. it was a big hit and started YRF’s spy universe. The film is packed with action and romance.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie stars Salman Khan as Pavan, who helps a lost mute Pakistani girl find her family. The film won hearts for its emotional story and message of humanity across borders.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
Directed by Rohit Shetty, it's a fun-filled journey with SRK and Deepika. Comedy, romance, and action in true Bollywood style makes it perfect for Eid laughter.
Chennai Express