Jul 9, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
As the vibrant season of Sawan approaches, green sarees once again take center stage in every woman’s festive wardrobe. This year, the designs have received a fresh twist, blending traditional elements with contemporary fashion.
Perfect for traditional occasions, this evergreen design brings richness and elegance. The gold zari border against deep green silk never fails to make a graceful statement.
Lightweight and airy, pastel organza sarees are ideal for day events. Pair with a floral blouse for a dreamy, romantic vibe.
Add a modern twist with ruffles. Soft green georgette paired with minimal accessories gives you a youthful, chic look.
For evening celebrations, a sequined net saree in emerald or bottle green adds just the right amount of shimmer and drama.
Soft, breezy, and versatile, chiffon sarees with delicate floral or abstract prints are ideal for a fuss-free, elegant look.
A green Banarasi with a contrasting red or pink pallu exudes richness. Ideal for weddings or poojas, this timeless beauty is always in trend.
Perfect for comfort and culture. A green handloom saree with subtle patterns or temple borders blends simplicity with charm, great for casual festive wear.