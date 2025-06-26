Sawan mehendi designs 2025: Contemporary henna ideas inspired by Lord Shiva, monsoon rains

Jun 26, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
This Sawan, mehendi becomes more than just art, it’s a reflection of beauty, devotion, and tradition. From minimal motifs to bold spiritual patterns, these trending designs capture the festive spirit and personal expression that make the month of Sawan truly special.
Honour devotion with intricately woven depictions of Lord Shiva, Trishul, and Damru ideal for the pious Sawan month
This mehendi design is a beautiful blend of tradition and storytelling. At the center, it features a finely detailed girl sitting on a swing, capturing the playful and festive essence of Sawan.
This elegant mehendi design features a bold central floral motif framed by delicate vines and leaves, giving it a graceful and symmetrical look.
This mehendi design is a floral fantasy brought to life. Featuring large, blooming roses surrounded by delicate leaves and crisscross patterns, it beautifully covers the palms while maintaining elegance and symmetry.
This intricate mehendi design features a royal and symmetrical layout with stunning peacocks, lotus motifs, and temple-style arches.
With its delicate petals and deep symbolism, the lotus flower in this design brings a gentle, spiritual vibe. It’s more than just beautiful, it represents purity and grace.