Samantha Ruth Prabhu's favourite oats carrot idli recipe: Here's how to make it at home
Rishika Baranwal
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her dedication to fitness and clean eating, often starts her day with oats carrot idli, a nutritious, low-calorie breakfast that combines the goodness of oats and carrots.
Ingredients: 1 cup powdered oats, 1/2 cup rava, 1 grated carrot, 1/2 cup curd, mustard and cumin seeds, urad & chana dal, 1 chopped green chilli, curry leaves, 1/2 tsp fruit salt, 1 tbsp oil, salt to taste.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, chopped green chilli, and curry leaves. Sauté until the mustard seeds splutter and the dals turn golden brown.
Add the rava to the tempering and roast for 2 minutes, stirring continuously. Then, add the grated carrot and sauté for another 2 minutes until the mixture is well combined.
Add the powdered oats to the pan along with salt. Mix thoroughly and roast the mixture until it emits a pleasant aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Gradually add curd and mix to form a thick batter. If the batter is too thick, add a little water to achieve the desired consistency. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
Just before steaming, add 1/2 tsp of fruit salt or baking soda to the batter. Mix gently until bubbles form, indicating the batter is aerated.
Grease idli molds with a little oil and pour the batter into them. Steam the idlis in an idli cooker or steamer for 10-12 minutes on medium heat, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Once cooked, remove the idlis from the molds. Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar for a delicious and healthy meal.