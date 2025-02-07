Feb 7, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Salman Khan wore this expensive watch for Loveyapa screening
Shivani Tiwari
Salman Khan recently turned heads at the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's upcoming film, 'Loveyapa.'
Salman Khan was spotted in a relaxed avatar, sporting ripped jeans and a trendy green tee.
Salman's sported some of the most exquisite diamond-studded watches from his collection.
Salman wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diamond watch.
The watch has a diamond-paved white gold dial with an 18-carat white gold case set with brilliant-cut 32 jewels.
Salman Khan's luxurious watch is worth approximately Rs 12 crore.
Salman wore a silver chain, a bracelet, black boots, and earrings to accessorise his look.
Salman Khan boasts a luxury collection of watches.
Salman Khan was also spotted wearing a diamond-encrusted masterpiece from Jacob & Co.'s 'Billionaire' collection.
