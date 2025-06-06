Jun 6, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Belly fat is a big red flag
Movement is important
One hour at the gym can't undo eight hours of sitting. Sedentary work life is a hidden cause of belly fat. Moving throughout the day is more important than short bursts of exercise.
Yoga over gym time
Sadhguru believes yoga especially Hatha Yoga is better than lifting weights. It balances hormones and heals from within.
Manage stress
Stress raises cortisol, a hormone that stores fat especially in your belly. Sadhguru says yoga and meditation are powerful tools to calm the mind and detox the body.
He recommends 30 to 40 minutes of walking or active movement daily. It's not optional. Sitting too long harms your health and makes belly fat worse.
Walking is a necessity
Processed food, sugary snacks, and odd eating times cause bloating and weight gain. Sadhguru suggests sticking to natural, fiber-rich foods that nourish your body and support digestion.
Junk food can lead to gut trouble
Chewing each bite 24 times slows eating, improves digestion, and connects you with your food. Eating with your hands also increases mindfulness at meals.
Chew every bit 24 times
Sadhguru recommends eating only twice a day helps your gut reset, boosts fat burning, and aligns your body with natural rhythms.
Only two meals a day
Healthy habits shouldn’t wait. Sadhguru urges teenagers to start mindful eating and yoga early. Prevention is easier than cure and builds lasting wellness from within.
Start young, stay healthy