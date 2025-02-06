Sadhguru's 7 tips to improve sleep quality

Feb 6, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Sadhguru has shared several tips to enhance sleep quality. Here are 7 of his recommendations:
The spiritual leader said go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body’s internal clock.
He recommended to engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading or meditating, to signal to your body that it's time to wind down.
He also emphasised to reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted can interfere with sleep.
He recommended to ensure that the bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool to create a conducive atmosphere for sleep.
Sadhguru recommended to avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can disrupt your sleep.
Engage in physical activity during the day, but try to avoid vigorous exercise right before bedtime, he added.
Shadhguru suggested Incorporate relaxation techniques to calm your mind and body before sleep.