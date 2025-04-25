Apr 25, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Luxurious cars owned by 'Master Blaster'

Muskan Verma

From his first Maruti 800 to a rare Ferrari gifted by Michael Schumacher. Here are 10 legendary cars owned by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin’s car journey began with a Bayers Blue Maruti 800. It was his first-ever car and a childhood dream come true. 

Maruti 800

 The i8 in Sachin’s garage has a custom red color and a wide-body kit by DC Designs. With 357 BHP, this hybrid sports car is both powerful and eco-friendly.

 BMW i8

 This customized BMW features Sachin’s initials on the headrests and dashboard. It has a V12 Twin Turbo engine with 601 BHP and even comes with all-wheel steering for smooth city drives.

 BMW 760Li

 Sachin was the first in India to own the BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Its rare 'frozen silver' paint and 500+ horsepower make it a true showstopper on Indian roads.

M6 Gran Coupe

 One of only 300 units in the world, Sachin’s M5 30 Jahre can go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. It’s the only one in India and one of his fastest cars.

Rare BMW M5 30 Jahre Edition

 This powerful SUV wasn’t sold in India—but Sachin got it imported. The X5 M50d packs 400 PS and a triple-turbo diesel engine, built for both comfort and performance.

 BMW X5 M50d

 Sachin’s Porsche 911 Turbo S hits a top speed of 330 kmph and goes 0–100 in under 3 seconds. A black beauty with a 650 PS engine that screams performance.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

 This Ferrari was gifted by Fiat and handed over by F1 legend Michael Schumacher after Sachin broke Sir Don Bradman’s Test century record. A car with history and pride!

Ferrari 360

