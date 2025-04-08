Rosemary Oil vs Onion Oil: Which is better for hair growth

Apr 8, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between rosemary oil and onion oil on which one is better for hair growth.
Stimulates hair growth by improving blood circulation and delivering nutrients to hair follicles.
May be as effective as minoxidil (a hair growth medication) for some individuals.
Can help address hair loss and thinning.
May help with dandruff and a healthy scalp.
Hair loss due to androgenetic alopecia (male/female pattern baldness).
Nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair follicles.
May help reduce hair loss and promote hair regrowth.
Rich in sulphur, which may help strengthen hair and prevent breakage.
May help with dandruff and scalp irritation.
Alopecia areata (localized hair loss). Individuals seeking to nourish their scalp and strengthen hair follicles.
Rosemary oil may be more effective for androgenetic alopecia (male/female pattern baldness), while onion oil might be better for alopecia areata (localized hair loss).