Recipe of Tejasswi Prakash's MasterChef dish, Crystal Bread

Apr 12, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Let's take a look at the recipe of crystal bread made by Tejasswi Prakash at the grand finale of celebrity MasterChef
In the Celebrity MasterChef India finale, Tejasswi Prakash impressed everyone by making the complex crystal bread, which was something even top contestants have failed at globally.
Grand finale dish
Crystal bread is a thin, glass-like edible sheet. It’s transparent, crisp, and used in high-end dishes for a dramatic effect on the plate.
What is Crystal Bread?
Tejasswi saw crystal bread in a previous MasterChef season where no one succeeded. She chose to attempt it in the finale.
Tejasswi's inspiration
The bread is made from tapioca starch, water, and salt. Optional colors or herbs can be added for visual appeal, just like fine-dining restaurants do.
Simple yet precise ingredients
The tapioca mix is slowly heated until it thickens into a glossy, jelly-like texture. Too much heat can ruin it.
Making the gel
Once the gel cools slightly, it’s spread into a thin layer on a silicone mat and baked slowly at 80–100°C for 2–3 hours. This low and slow dehydration process gives the bread its glassy, crisp texture.
The secret of crystal bread
Tejasswi served crystal bread with salt-baked rawas fish. The judges liked her cooking skills, even though the plating got some mixed comments.
Final dish impressed judges
With patience and precision, you can recreate this MasterChef-level bread at home.
Try it at home