Real Muskmelon (Kharbuja) vs Fake Muskmelon: Simple tips to identify at home
Enjoy muskmelons as a nutritious summer snack, but check for chemical ripening at home with these simple identification tips.
A ripe muskmelon has a sweet, fruity scent.
Smell test for real muskmelon:
No fragrance or a strong chemical smell may indicate artificial ripening.
Smell test for fake muskmelon:
A ripe muskmelon should have an even, natural colour without any unnatural shine on its surface.
Colour Test for real muskmelon:
Avoid muskmelons with uneven patches or unusual colouration, as these may be signs of artificial ripening.
Colour test for fake muskmelon:
A heavier muskmelon might have more seeds, which can affect its ripeness and sweetness levels, making it less desirable.
Weight Test for fake muskmelon:
Opt for a muskmelon that feels less heavy, as a lighter one may be riper and sweeter naturally.
Weight Test for real muskmelon:
To check for artificial colouring, cut the muskmelon and rub the flesh gently with a white cotton ball or cloth.
Cotton Ball test for real muskmelon:
If the cotton picks up colour, it may indicate the muskmelon has been artificially coloured or adulterated.
