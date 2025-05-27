May 27, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Real Muskmelon (Kharbuja) vs Fake Muskmelon: Simple tips to identify at home

Shivani Tiwari

Enjoy muskmelons as a nutritious summer snack, but check for chemical ripening at home with these simple identification tips.

A ripe muskmelon has a sweet, fruity scent.

Smell test for real muskmelon: 

No fragrance or a strong chemical smell may indicate artificial ripening.

Smell test for fake muskmelon: 

A ripe muskmelon should have an even, natural colour without any unnatural shine on its surface.

Colour Test for real muskmelon: 

Avoid muskmelons with uneven patches or unusual colouration, as these may be signs of artificial ripening.

Colour test for fake muskmelon: 

A heavier muskmelon might have more seeds, which can affect its ripeness and sweetness levels, making it less desirable.

Weight Test for fake muskmelon: 

Opt for a muskmelon that feels less heavy, as a lighter one may be riper and sweeter naturally.

Weight Test for real muskmelon: 

To check for artificial colouring, cut the muskmelon and rub the flesh gently with a white cotton ball or cloth.

Cotton Ball test for real muskmelon:

If the cotton picks up colour, it may indicate the muskmelon has been artificially coloured or adulterated. 

