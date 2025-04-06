Ready to beat the heat? 5 alternatives to sunscreen you must try 

Apr 6, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Here are five alternatives to sunscreen you mist give a try!
1. Coconut oil protects you from approximately 20 per cent of the UV rays and its Vitamin E content nourishes your skin.
2. Aloe vera is known for its nourishing and healing properties. In addition, it also works as a natural sunscreen, comprising of SPF of about 20.
3. Shea butter also acts as a natural sunscreen as well as moisturiser.
4. Rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, raspberry seed oil contains SPF of about 50.
5. Carrot seed oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and contains SPF of about 40.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.