Mar 13, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna to Tara Sutaria: Bollywood celebrity's holi outfits
Shivani Tiwari
Let's take a look at Bollywood-inspired outfits in white for the Holi celebrations in 2025.
Rashmika’s white Anarkali-style suit with embellished subtle mirror work details, is the perfect Holi look.
Sara Ali Khan's white traditional outfit is perfect for Holi celebrations.
The basic oversized white shirt inspired by Alia Bhatt is a perfect match for blue jeans.
Tara Sutaria's white chikankari kurta paired with matching palazzos is the perfect outfit for Holi.
Ananya Panday looks stunning in an all-white suit paired with a colour-block dupatta, perfect for Holi.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coordinate their outfits, giving a boho chic look, perfect for Holi celebrations.
Karisma Kapoor chose a classic white kurta set for her Holi celebrations.
Shahid Kapoor chose a white cotton shirt with matching trousers, creating the ideal Holi look for men.
Next:
Gujiya to Malpua: 10 traditional Holi sweets
Click To More..