Ranveer Singh's favourite Sindhi Kadhi recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
Rishika Baranwal
Sindhi Kadhi is a traditional, tangy, and spicy chickpea‑flour curry filled with vegetables: tomato, tamarind, and assorted veggies create a flavourful, vegan stew that’s best enjoyed with rice.
During an AMA on Instagram, Ranveer Singh revealed his all-time favourite dish: Sindhi Kadhi with rice, boondi, and arbi tuk on the side.
Ranveer Singh's version uses potato, okra, drumstick, and pumpkin along with cumin, fenugreek, asafoetida, green chilli, curry leaves, turmeric, chilli powder, tamarind pulp, gram flour, oil, and salt.
First, boil potatoes and sauté okra, drumstick, and pumpkin briefly before removing them, helps retain their texture and flavour.
In hot oil, add cumin and fenugreek seeds until they crackle, then stir in asafoetida. This tempering gives the Kadhi its characteristic aroma.
Add gram flour and roast on low heat for 5-7 minutes until golden brown, adds a nutty depth to the curry.
Pour in water, bring to a boil, then mix in green chilli, curry leaves, turmeric, red chilli powder, and tamarind pulp for tanginess.
Return the sautéed veggies to the curry, simmer gently for 10-12 minutes so flavours meld and veggies soften.
Enjoy hot over steamed rice, paired with boondi (fried gram bits) and arbi tuk (crispy fried taro): Ranveer Singh's perfect comfort combo.