Feb 27, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Here are some foods that that will support your month-long fast and will help you fast easily.
This is a perfect breakfast choice that can do a whole lot of good for your fast. Oats are high in fiber, take a while for the body to break down, and are a good source of carbohydrate to sustain you during your day.
During suhoor, it's essential to get a good source of protein. Eggs are a fantastic option for suhoor as it is light, can be made in multiple different ways and supplemented with other dishes.
Even if it's not Ramadan and you aren't fasting, the fruit is an essential part of all healthy diets. And particularly for suhoor, fruit can go a long way before you start fasting again. Fruits such as bananas, strawberries, berries, grapes, and apples can help you feel full, give you a boost of energy.
Soup is light and comfortable for the stomach to digest and provides enough fluid to hydrate you before the fasting period. Soups can also be adapted to include the essential nutrients you need to add to your diet.
Traditional food for iftar in all homes during Ramadan, dates have been an essential part of fasting and is usually the first thing you can eat to break your fast.
Just like eating fruit during suhoor, veggies are a crucial part of all iftar meals. They contain lots of essential nutrients that other foods may not have. Along with a good source of protein and carbohydrates, vegetables top off your iftar meal with its abundance of minerals, fibers, natural sugars, and vitamins.
As we know bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium, which boosts the energy level of the body and other health benefits if you combine it with oatmeal. Bowel health is really important during Ramadan, or fasting can make you exhausted. This smoothie gives your body both soluble and insoluble fiber to keep your stomach healthy.
Yogurt is an excellent source of probiotics that support gut health for food to eat during Ramadan. Enjoy it as a snack or part of your suhoor to promote a healthy digestive system and boost immunity.