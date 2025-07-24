Jul 24, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 8 thoughtful gifts your sister will love

Rishika Baranwal

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to pamper your sister with a gift that shows how much she means to you. Whether she’s a fashion lover, bookworm, or wellness enthusiast; these handpicked Rakhi gift ideas are sure to make her smile.

Personalised jewellery: A necklace with her initials, a bracelet with your childhood photo, or even a zodiac pendant, custom jewellery adds a personal touch that she’ll cherish forever.

Skincare hampers: Treat her to a luxury skincare kit with serums, masks, and moisturisers. Choose clean beauty brands that suit her skin type for that extra thoughtful gesture.

Kindle or book set: For the sister who’s always nose-deep in a book, a Kindle or a curated set of novels from her favourite genre will make the perfect gift.

Smartwatch or fitness band: Is she a fitness freak or just starting her wellness journey? A stylish smartwatch or fitness tracker is both useful and trendy.

Handbags or tote bags: Gift her a designer-inspired handbag or a chic everyday tote. Fashion meets functionality, something every sister will appreciate.

DIY memory scrapbook: Get creative! Put together a handmade scrapbook filled with childhood memories, old photos, and heartfelt notes. It’s emotional, nostalgic, and timeless.

Home spa kit: Help her relax with a spa-at-home combo. Think scented candles, bath bombs, essential oils, and soft towels for the ultimate self-care day.

Digital subscriptions: Be it Spotify, Netflix, Audible, or a masterclass in her passion area; gift her a subscription that aligns with her interests.

