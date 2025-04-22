Apr 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

R Madhavan's favourite Kolkata style egg roll: Here's how to make it at home

Rishika Baranwal

Actor R. Madhavan shares his favourite Kolkata-style egg roll recipe, a simple yet flavorful street food delight.​

Thinly slice onions lengthwise and marinate them with lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala. This tangy mix adds a zesty crunch to the roll.​

Instead of cooking the egg separately, crack it directly onto the pan and place the paratha over it. This method fuses the egg and paratha, creating a rich, savory base.​

Top the egg-paratha with the marinated onions and finely chopped green chillies for that extra kick.​

Drizzle tomato ketchup over the fillings before rolling it up. This adds a sweet and tangy flavour, balancing the spices.​

Roll the paratha tightly to encase all the fillings, making it easy to eat on the go, just like the street vendors in Kolkata.​

For added flavor, consider including a dash of black pepper or a squeeze of extra lemon juice before rolling.​

Inspired by R. Madhavan's recipe? Gather your ingredients and bring a taste of Kolkata to your kitchen today.

