Apr 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
R Madhavan's favourite Kolkata style egg roll: Here's how to make it at home
Rishika Baranwal
Actor R. Madhavan shares his favourite Kolkata-style egg roll recipe, a simple yet flavorful street food delight.
Thinly slice onions lengthwise and marinate them with lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala. This tangy mix adds a zesty crunch to the roll.
Instead of cooking the egg separately, crack it directly onto the pan and place the paratha over it. This method fuses the egg and paratha, creating a rich, savory base.
Top the egg-paratha with the marinated onions and finely chopped green chillies for that extra kick.
Drizzle tomato ketchup over the fillings before rolling it up. This adds a sweet and tangy flavour, balancing the spices.
Roll the paratha tightly to encase all the fillings, making it easy to eat on the go, just like the street vendors in Kolkata.
For added flavor, consider including a dash of black pepper or a squeeze of extra lemon juice before rolling.
Inspired by R. Madhavan's recipe? Gather your ingredients and bring a taste of Kolkata to your kitchen today.
