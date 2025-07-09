Jul 9, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
Premanand Ji Maharaj explains how to overcome overthinking and depression
Shivani Tiwari
Premanand Ji Maharaj, a spiritual leader from Vrindavan, advises overcoming excessive thinking and negativity by turning to the path of devotion for spiritual growth and inner peace.
Premanand Maharaj says chanting God's name calms the mind and helps remove negative thoughts for true inner peace.
He believes real happiness comes from the soul, and a peaceful mind is key to achieving lasting joy.
Overthinking happens when the mind is idle. Stay busy with work, prayer, or activities to avoid mental stress.
Success and failure are part of life. Don’t be too attached, accept both with balance and faith in God.
Chanting God’s name in hard times brings strength and helps you face pain without losing hope or confidence.
Avoid harmful behaviour. Offer food to God first to purify your thoughts and actions.
Life has ups and downs. Accept everything as God’s will, and keep going with faith and resilience.
Through prayer, chanting, and service, you can overcome fear, anxiety, and overthinking and live a peaceful, happy life.
