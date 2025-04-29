Parenting Tips: 7 habits to teach your child after school
Muskaan Gupta
A child's overall development and discipline depend on the development of positive habits after school. Following their return from school, kids should develop these 7 crucial habits.
After school, provide wholesome snacks to help kids replenish their energy and instill in them the value of choosing wholesome foods at a young age.
Encourage Healthy Snacking
Encourage cleanliness, health consciousness, and individual accountability by teaching kids how to wash their hands, change their clothes, and freshen up after school.
Practise Proper Hygiene
Assist kids in creating a consistent time and peaceful environment for their homework in order to foster self-discipline, time management abilities, and a sense of accountability for their academic work.
Create a Homework Routine
Encourage open dialogue about the day, helping children to communicate their emotions, strengthening the bond between parents and children, and improving communication skills.
Share Their School Day
Make sure kids have time to unwind and rest after a demanding school day to promote mental health and avoid burnout.
Allocate Time for Rest
Empty, sort, and repack school bags every day to help kids develop preparation, organisation, and responsibility at a young age.
Promote Organised School Bags
After a day of studying indoors, give kids time for outdoor games or physical exercise to keep them healthy, active, and mentally refreshed.