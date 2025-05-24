Pankaj Tripathi's favourite 'tej patta' masala chai recipe: Here's how to make it at home
Rishika Baranwal
Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi isn't just a cinematic gem; he's also a connoisseur of chai. His unique masala chai recipe, featuring a surprising twist, offers a comforting blend of flavours that reflect his roots and personal taste.
Tripathi's masala chai stands out with the inclusion of bay leaf (tej patta), lending a distinctive aroma and subtle depth to the brew.
The spice mix comprises: Cloves, green cardamom, fresh ginger, bay leaf (tej patta). These are coarsely ground to release their full flavours.
Boil water in a pot and add the freshly ground spices along with the bay leaf. Let the mixture simmer, allowing the spices to infuse thoroughly.
Introduce black tea leaves to the spiced water, followed by milk and sugar to taste. Continue to simmer until the tea reaches the desired strength and colour.
Strain the tea into cups, ensuring a smooth texture free from spice residues. Serve hot to enjoy the full spectrum of flavours.
Bay leaf not only enhances flavour but also offers digestive benefits, making this chai both tasty and healthful.
Tripathi enjoys his masala chai with a plate of poha, a light and savory flattened rice dish, creating a balanced and satisfying meal.
For Tripathi, preparing this chai is more than a routine; it's a cherished ritual that connects him to his heritage and provides daily comfort.