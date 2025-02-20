Paneer vs mushroom: Which is healthier?

Feb 20, 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Nutritional content: Paneer is high in protein and calcium, while mushrooms are low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals.
Protein source: Paneer offers about 18 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it a strong protein source. Mushrooms provide only around 3 grams.
Fat content: Paneer contains saturated fats, which can be a concern if consumed in excess. Mushrooms are virtually fat-free, making them a healthier option for those watching their fat intake.
Calories: Paneer is higher in calories compared to mushrooms. While paneer has around 265 calories per 100 grams, mushrooms have only about 22 calories for the same amount.
Dietary fiber: Mushrooms provide dietary fiber, which is beneficial for digestive health. Paneer lacks fiber, which is important for maintaining a healthy gut.
Vitamins and Minerals: Mushrooms are a good source of vitamin D (especially when exposed to sunlight) and other essential nutrients, while paneer is particularly high in calcium, which is important for bone health.
Lactose intolerance: For people who are lactose intolerant, paneer may cause digestive issues, while mushrooms are a lactose-free food and can be consumed by everyone.
Versatility: Both paneer and mushrooms can be used in various dishes, but mushrooms tend to have a lower environmental impact compared to dairy farming, making them a more sustainable choice.
