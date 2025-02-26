Feb 26, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

Pakistani actress Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's Shanti Priya character from Om Shanti Om

Shivani Tiwari

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani actress, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram. 

Hania recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic character, Shanti Priya, from the film 'Om Shanti Om.'

Hania Aamir wore a gold embellished gown by designer Rahul Mishra.

Hania's gown boasts intricate ruffles on the border and a dramatic train that cascades down the back. 

The stunning golden gown showcases a sleek sleeveless silhouette, a delicate scoop neckline, and an elegant front detail.

She finished her outfit by draping a beige dupatta with sequins over her shoulder.

Hania completed her look with gold heels, rings, and bold floral-shaped earrings for a glamorous touch.

Hania wore her hair down with loose waves and opted for an elegant eye look with winged eyeliner, paired with soft pink lip colour and a radiant glow.

Hania Aamir's fans are thrilled as she pays homage to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Om Shanti Om' with her stunning outfit. 

Next: Fasting for Mahashivratri? 5 energetic foods you can consume 