Feb 26, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Pakistani actress Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's Shanti Priya character from Om Shanti Om
Shivani Tiwari
Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani actress, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram.
Hania recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic character, Shanti Priya, from the film 'Om Shanti Om.'
Hania Aamir wore a gold embellished gown by designer Rahul Mishra.
Hania's gown boasts intricate ruffles on the border and a dramatic train that cascades down the back.
The stunning golden gown showcases a sleek sleeveless silhouette, a delicate scoop neckline, and an elegant front detail.
She finished her outfit by draping a beige dupatta with sequins over her shoulder.
Hania completed her look with gold heels, rings, and bold floral-shaped earrings for a glamorous touch.
Hania wore her hair down with loose waves and opted for an elegant eye look with winged eyeliner, paired with soft pink lip colour and a radiant glow.
Hania Aamir's fans are thrilled as she pays homage to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Om Shanti Om' with her stunning outfit.
Next:
Fasting for Mahashivratri? 5 energetic foods you can consume
Click To More..