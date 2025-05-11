Not just MS Dhoni, Raai Laxmi also dated this Bhojpuri superstar and another cricketer

May 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
From cricket fields to silver screens, Raai Laxmi’s personal life has often been in the limelight.
Who is Raai Laxmi?
Sparks flew in 2008 when Dhoni and Laxmi were often seen together at IPL parties and private events, fueling dating rumors.
Affair with MS Dhoni
In a 2014 interview, she said, “I dread my kids seeing this on TV someday.” She called the relationship a mutual decision that didn’t work out.
Raai Laxmi on her breakup with Dhoni
S. Sreesanth and Raai Laxmi were spotted together on several occasions, leading to rumors. However, neither confirmed the relationship officially.
Another cricketer
Raai’s name was also linked with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, though the two never addressed the speculation publicly.
Linked with Bhojpuri superstar
Yet another name in her rumored relationship list is actor Vikram Singh. Their link-up remained brief and unconfirmed.
Another actor
In her own words, she’s moved on from the past and prefers to focus on her career and happiness.
Laxmi’s take on relationships
Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010 and has a daughter, Ziva. Sreesanth, too, has settled down. Raai Laxmi remains single and focused on work.
Where is everyone now?