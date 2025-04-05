Not brushing before bed? Here's how it can raise risk of heart disease

Apr 5, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
We often skip brushing our teeth before hitting the bed at night, probably due to exhaustion or laziness.
Surprisingly, this unhygienic habit of ours can lead to the risk of heart diseases. Want to know how?
As per a report by The Economic Times, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor, warns that skipping brushing before bed can lead to harmful bacteria thriving in the mouth and even entering the bloodstream, triggering chronic inflammation.
As per Dr Sethi, the chronic inflammation can eventually trigger the risk of heart diseases.
Moreover, gum diseases, caused by poor dental hygiene, is often linked to cardiovascular/heart issues.
Dr Sethi advises that brushing your teeth at night is one of the easiest lifestyle habits you can adopt to maintain cardiovascular health.
