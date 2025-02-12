Feb 12, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
No soil needed: 6 indoor plants that can be grown in water
An easy and low-maintenance way to add greenery to your home is to grow plants in water. These plants are ideal for any area because they do well without soil. These 6 plants grow well in water!
A well-liked houseplant that grows well in water and represents luck and good vibes.
Lucky Bamboo
This quickly spreading vine thrives in just a jar of water and is well-known for its air-purifying qualities.
Money Plant (Pothos)
This hardy plant is a great option for novices because it can grow and root in water.
Spider Plant
With its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves, this plant grows beautifully in water-filled containers.
Although they typically grow in soil, peace lilies can tolerate water and enhance any area.
Peace Lily
These fragrant herbs are ideal for using as fresh ingredients in the kitchen and grow well in water.
Herbs (Mint, Basil, and Rosemary)
