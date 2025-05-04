Nita Ambani's 5 most stunning necklaces

May 4, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, loves luxury and owns some of the world’s most expensive emerald necklaces, showing her royal and elegant style.
Worn at Anant Ambani’s hastakshar, this ₹500–600 crore necklace featured an 863-carat emerald with 52-carat Mughal diamonds.
At the NMACC launch, Nita wore a vintage Nizam-era jadau necklace with Polki diamonds and tear-drop emeralds.
At the NMACC launch, Nita wore a vintage Nizam-era jadau necklace with Polki diamonds and tear-drop emeralds.
At one wedding event, she dazzled in a three-layer diamond and emerald necklace paired with bold earrings and bangles.
She wore an 18th-century parrot-shaped pendant with rubies, emeralds, and pearls for a private dinner with Donald Trump.