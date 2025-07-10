Jul 10, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Neena Gupta's favourite Roti Pizza aka Rotizza recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
Rishika Baranwal
Neena Gupta recently shared a video of her making a unique roti pizza using simple, wholesome ingredients: no cheese involved!
Instead of traditional pizza dough, Neena Gupta uses a freshly made chapati, slathered generously with butter for softness and that satisfying flavour.
Skipping regular potato, she opts for steamed sweet potato, adding a natural sweetness and nutritious twist to this desi pizza.
A thin layer of tomato ketchup is carefully spread on top, she even notes to pile a little extra on the corners for full flavour.
Thinly sliced onions, capsicum, chopped tomatoes, and homemade paneer (not sprinkled on top to avoid hardness) form the colourful veggie medley.
Turning cheese-heavy pizzas on their head, Neena Gupta uses soft homemade paneer, mixing it into the toppings for a gooey, healthy alternative.
She seasons with pizza masala, black pepper, and a sprinkle of pine nuts (chilgoza), then adds a touch of chilli flakes, enough to spice, not overpower.
She tops it with another layer of butter and bakes the roti-turn-pizza until it crisps up like papad, ready to be devoured.
Designed for health-conscious eaters, this roti pizza is low on carbs, cheese-free, and perfect for quick homemade snacking with pantry staples.
