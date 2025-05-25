May 25, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
The fashion icon turned heads at the amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a stunning Balenciaga gold foil gown.
Natasha Poonawalla continues to wow fashion lovers at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. After a Dior moment, her gold Balenciaga gown at the amfAR Gala stole the spotlight.
She wore a gold foil gown from Balenciaga’s Resort 2025 collection. The dress fit her body perfectly and had layered details.
The shiny gold fabric sparkled under the lights and stood out. The off-shoulder design made it look modern and the flowing layers gave it a royal feel.
Natasha styled her look with oversized black earrings, a giant diamond ring, and striking black sunglasses. Instead of a clutch, she carried a sleek black Balenciaga tumbler.
She completed the outfit with a pair of sharp black stilettos making every step feel like a fashion moment.
Celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira gave Natasha a glowing beauty look. Glossy pink lips, a soft blush, highlighter, and winged eyeliner made her red carpet-ready.
Her hair was styled in a sleek, middle-parted blowout. It balanced the bold outfit and kept all the attention on the gown.
The gold gown and bold accessories reflected Natasha’s confident, fearless fashion sense. She knows how to own a moment.