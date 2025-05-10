Muscle growth: 8 high protein vegetarian foods for muscle recovery

May 10, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Here is a list of eight high protein foods that can help you with muscle recovery after heavy gym workout.
A complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, making it a great choice for muscle repair and growth.
A good source of plant-based protein and essential amino acids like leucine, which is crucial for muscle protein synthesis.
Rich in protein and amino acids like lysine and arginine, important for muscle repair and growth.
A complete plant-based protein, offering all nine essential amino acids, and a good alternative to meat for muscle building.
A fermented soybean product, similar to tofu, providing a high protein content and all essential amino acids.
Young soybeans packed with protein and essential amino acids, perfect as a snack or added to meals.
A dairy product with a high protein content, including both casein and whey, beneficial for muscle recovery and growth.
Provide protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps reduce muscle damage after exercise.