Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who has more net worth? 

Mar 22, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is Asia's richest person and ninth wealthiest man in the world.
In October 2024, Mukesh Ambani was ranked 1st on the Forbes list of India's 100 richest tycoons.
With a whopping net worth of Rs 9,440 crores, Mukesh Ambani stands tall as a leading industrialist in the country.
Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, is ranked second richest in India and 25th in the world.
In 2022, Adani was listed among 100 most influential tycoons in the world by Times Magazine.
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani possesses a whopping net worth of Rs 5,930 crores.
