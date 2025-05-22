May 22, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Inside Mouni Roy's Cannes 2025 fashion moments
Shivani Tiwari
Mouni posed in a stunning Caroline Couture dress for glam pictures before walking the red carpet, exuding elegance and charm.
Mouni relaxed on the grassy ground, effortlessly showcasing her dress in a candid, laid-back photoshoot with natural charm.
Mouni rocks a vibrant hot pink dress paired with bold white shoes and a matching bag, exuding chic style.
Mouni spends most of her time exploring her surroundings, immersing herself in new experiences and rejuvenating her mind and soul.
Mouni enjoys her time taking adorable selfies with nature, leaving her fans in awe of her picturesque moments and charm.
Mouni gave her fans a sneak peek of her stunning diamond jewellery look that she wore on the red carpet.
Mouni's Cannes visit showcased her foodie side as she is busy reading the menu at a restaurant, eager to indulge in exquisite French delicacies.
Mouni's food arrived, and she shared a glimpse that looked delicious.
Mouni looked stunning as she walked in her flowy pink dress, the vibrant colour and effortless style perfectly capturing her elegance.
